Scarlett Johansson Steps Out in a Black Balmain Strapless Dress in New York

The beautiful Scarlett Johansson was captured arriving to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday evening in a black strapless Balmain dress to promote her upcoming film “Eleanor the Great” which she will serve as the Director.

The $5,000 long strapless knit dress by Balmain is worth every penny, and accentuated Johansson’s toned frame. With a reinforced bodice, the dress was characterized with ribbed knit side panels with sheer fabric.

The ‘Black Widow’ actress accessorized with the Parisian brand’s $750 Anthem leather belt with a gold-tone buckle that nodded to the label’s signature bag of the same name. Her gold choker necklace complimented her scarlet red lip color, and her blonde hair was highlighted to perfection.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid