Fashion Bomb Couples: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Were Captured in Malibu Donning Sergio Tacchini and Valentino

You can say what you want about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, but one thing they share at the core of it all is friendship, and unbreakable bond.

The duo, who wed back in December 1997, and have been allegedly separated for a few years living in separate homes, were captured all smiles on Saturday while leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California.

They looked in sync with their coordinated outfits, showing just how connected they are. The “Worthy” author wore a nude strapless maxi dress that was complimented with a matching separate hood.

Her gold studded Valentino Garavani sandals added a subtle luxe vibe, allowing her outfit to do the talking. And did you catch Will holding on to her woven Bottega Veneta handbag with gold hardware? It gave very much, that he still cares for Jada, he respects her, and most importantly it shows partnership. Thankfully, chivalry isn’t dead.

Mirroring Jada’s neutral tones, Will kept things fresh and hip in a white Sergio Tacchini shirt with two nude stripes and the brands logo. He paired his look camel colored sweatpants with white sneakers, and accessorized with a white cap.

It great to see Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith out and about, and in good spirits which is showing that they’re doing the work.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

