Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors at Civil Trial in Valentino Polka Dot Suits

The Bomb Fashion Show’s black and white dress code is quickly becoming one of the season’s most notable style movements, making its way from the runway to real life. Cardi B embodied the trend as she stepped into court wearing a tailored black Valentino suit splashed with white polka dots and accented by a striking red satin bow.

Styled with precision, the bold ensemble balanced structured tailoring with playful flair, proving that monochrome doesn’t have to mean minimal. The fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers created a polished silhouette, while the whimsical bow softened the look with just the right dose of drama. Her choice highlighted the versatility of black and white styling, especially when infused with unexpected details.

While the fashion statement turned heads, it wasn’t the only thing sparking conversation. Cardi B addressed recent pregnancy rumors with her signature confidence, leaving fans talking about both her style and her response.

One thing’s for sure—whether in the courtroom or on stage, Cardi continues to command attention. Hot! Or Hmm..?

Shop her look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

🎥: Backgrid