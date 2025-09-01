Top 5 Looks of August 2025 : Cardi B in a White Jacquemus Suit, Chelley and Olandria in PatBo and Mugler, Rihanna in Fenty, and More!

Happy September!

August 2025 saw many bomb looks, from Cardi B’s headline-making court ensembles to Rihanna’s effortless take on maternity chic. Cardi turned the courthouse into her runway, with a series of sharply tailored power suits that kept fans and fashion lovers buzzing, while Rihanna redefined pregnancy style yet again, stepping out in bold prints and relaxed silhouettes alongside her family. Adding to the month’s style highlights, North West debuted her signature blue hair while traveling through Italy with Kim Kardashian, and rising stars like Chelley Bissanthe and Olandria brought high fashion to the press circuit in New York City. Together, these moments showcased the range and creativity of bombshell style, cementing August as one of the most fashionable months of the year.

Take a look:

1. Cardi B in White Jacqemus:

Cardi B has been turning her civil trial appearances into a runway, arriving each day in a series of impeccably styled looks. While fans have celebrated her sartorial choices throughout, no ensemble garnered more love than her white Jacquemus suit, paired flawlessly with classic Christian Louboutin pumps. The sharp tailoring and all-white palette struck a perfect balance of power and elegance, making it one of her most memorable courtroom fashion moments.

2. Chelley and Olandria Doing Press in NYC

Chelley Bissanthe and Olandria stepped out in New York City for a round of press appearances, styled by Matthew Reisman and Reginald Reisman. Olandria wore PatBo on one occasion and Versace on another, while Chelley was seen in Mugler and Theophilio. Their wardrobe choices highlighted a dynamic mix of established houses and emerging talent, underscoring their ability to bring range and sophistication to the press circuit.

3. Rihanna in Chopova Lewena and Fenty

Rihanna showcased her signature maternity chic while spending family time in Beverly Hills, wearing a vibrant Chopova Lowena top paired with relaxed Fenty striped trousers. Joined by her mother and her two sons, Riot and RZA, the singer balanced bold prints with laid-back ease, proving once again her effortless ability to fuse fashion and comfort. The heartwarming outing highlighted three generations together and quickly became one of the most liked family moments of the month, celebrating Rihanna as both a global style icon and a devoted mother.

4. North West in Italy

North West is coming into her own stylishly, embracing a bold new era with her signature blue hair that has quickly become her trademark. Traveling through Italy alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, North showcased her individuality with edgy fashion choices that perfectly complemented her vibrant look. The mother-daughter outing highlighted both their bond and North’s rising influence, cementing her place as a young style star to watch.

5. Latto in Archive Versace

Latto is one of many bombshells stepping out in Versace’s 2010 platform shoes, a statement style that has become the latest go-to from the archives. The towering heels, instantly recognizable for their bold silhouettes and multicolored hues, are being embraced by celebrities across the board to give their looks a powerful lift. By tapping into this era of Versace, Latto and her peers are proving that the house’s archival designs remain just as impactful today, adding a dose of throwback glamour to modern-day style.

That does it! Who had the most stand out looks last month?

Images: Backgrid/Getty