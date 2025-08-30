Rihanna Steps Out in Floral Chopova Lowena Blue Chameleon Top and Green-Striped Savage x Fenty Pants with Her Mom and Sons RZA and Riot in Beverly Hills

Rihanna enjoyed a family outing in Beverly Hills with her mother and sons, RZA and Riot, showcasing her fearless approach to maternity style.

The multi-hyphenate star turned the sidewalk into a runway in a $206 Chopova Lowena Blue Chameleon Top featuring a playful graphic layered over vibrant florals, paired with $64.95 Savage x Fenty Kickback Casuals Sleep Pants (now $19.48 with member pricing). Completing the look, she slipped into Fenty x Puma slides for an effortless finish.

Her bold mix of prints and easygoing silhouettes perfectly embodies her signature blend of comfort and fashion-forward edge. The statement-making Chopova Lowena top injected artful whimsy into the look, while the green-and-white striped Savage x Fenty pants grounded the ensemble with relaxed movement. This fusion of high fashion and casual loungewear reflects Rihanna’s ability to balance her powerhouse image with her roles as a mother and entrepreneur.

Time and again, Rihanna continues to push the boundaries of maternity style, refusing to compromise individuality for tradition. By embracing bold prints, elevated streetwear, and fearless styling choices, she’s setting a new precedent for what maternity fashion can look like. Whether walking the red carpet or spending time with family, Rihanna makes it clear—style and motherhood are not mutually exclusive.

📸: Backgrid