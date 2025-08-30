Cardi B Attends Court in Style Wearing a White Jacquemus Suit, Giambattista Valli Fringe, and More!

Cardi B has been redefining courtroom style with each appearance at her ongoing civil trial, turning heads from the moment she steps out.

On day two, she wore a textured tweed set with feathered trim from Giambattista Valli’s Fall/Winter 2025 show. The striking ensemble fused Parisian couture with courtroom polish, its feather embellishments adding dramatic flair to the structured suit. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi’s look was further elevated by glamorous blonde waves by Tokyo Stylez and a flawless glow courtesy of makeup artist Erika La’Pearl. The result was a bold yet sophisticated take on courtroom attire, proving that high fashion can command authority in unexpected spaces.

For day three, Cardi B continued her high-fashion streak in an ivory Jacquemus “Ovalo” jacket ($1,850) paired with wide-leg trousers.

The sculptural tailoring of the jacket, with its clean lines and rounded shoulders, offered a modern twist on power dressing. Kollin Carter again styled the look, this time completing it with classic Christian Louboutin pumps. The monochrome ivory palette not only underscored elegance but also projected strength, as Cardi walked confidently into the courthouse surrounded by supporters and photographers.

Together, the Giambattista Valli and Jacquemus looks highlight Cardi B’s ability to treat the courthouse like a runway, bringing artistry and intention to each appearance. In seamlessly blending couture with courtroom formality, she is setting a new precedent for trial fashion—one that is as unapologetic and commanding as her public persona.

📸: Backgrid / Giambattista Valli