Fashion Bomb Kids: North West Spotted in Rome with Kim Kardashian in a Black Vivenne Westwood Heart Bag with Black Vetements Platform Boots

North West is proving that she knows the power of individuality with her latest ensemble that she was captured in alongside mom Kim Kardashian while visiting Rome.

The 12-year old, who clearly has her father’s fashionable genes, was spotted inside of Pierluigi Restaurant donning a black corset top that she paired with a blue ombre pleated mini skirt. When it came to her accessories, North nailed it with a separate black collar, and Vetements platform boots that added a gothic touch.

Her black patent leather Vivienne Westwood Louise heart crossbody handbag was the perfect staple, featuring a silver emblem with a heart and galaxy centered.

Most notably was North’s glam which stood out and included long turquoise and blue ombre pigtails. For a child who been in the public eye since birth, and has been dressed in custom Balmain, Fendi and Dior pieces, North is developing her own fashion voice and it shows.

Despite being young, North West is showing us that she’s unafraid to take risks in the fashion world, which could be an indication of her future impact on the fashion industry at large. It’s also great to see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West allowing her the autonomy to wear and dress in clothes that personally resonates with her.

We can’t wait to see more of North West’s fabulous ensembles!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images