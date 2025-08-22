Rihanna Stepped out in Beverly Hills in a Multicolor Hermes Scarf Tied as a Skirt with FENTY x Puma Van Cleat Sandals and a $1,373 Rare Fendi Bag

We’re convinced Rihanna enjoys being pregnant because the way she is popping these children out left, and right, we would think she’s building her own little mini NAVY.

The ‘We Found Love‘ singer was captured in Beverly Hills yesterday donning a chic ensemble that gave the impression she could deliver any day now.

Her outfit gave “gangster glam,” with a crisp white t-shirt layered with gold necklaces and paired with a multicolor Hermes scarf tied as a skirt. Who else could turn a modern yet comfortable look into a high fashion moment? Only Rihanna.

When it came down to her accessories, she broke out a rare Fendi multicolored sequins lizard baguette bag that’s priced at $1,373 on reseller sites. Her fabulous bag featured green, and orange beading and embroidering throughout with blue silk lining for a added touch of luxury.

Rihanna who has proven to be her own best ‘brand ambassador‘ opted for white FENTY x Puma Womens Cat Cleat sandals that were characterized with football-style cleats at the sole.

RiRi’s ensemble was the perfect balance of luxury and streetwear, with many innovative and stylish components.

For someone who’s setting trends and breaking norms as a pregnant woman, we can only imagine a maternity line on the horizon. Rihanna has literally become a fashion idol of maternity wear, and it’s only right that she capitalizes off of it.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images