Rihanna Spotted in LA Wearing a Striped Savage x Fenty Pajama Set and Blush Satin Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats

Rihanna was recently spotted out in Los Angeles, keeping her signature effortless style intact while embracing a cozy-chic look.

The star stepped out in a striped pajama set by her own label, Savage x Fenty, in soft nude and white tones. The relaxed fit, neutral palette, and silky stripes elevated the classic pajama silhouette, making it the perfect choice for comfort without sacrificing style.

She paired the look with Maison Margiela tabi ballet flats in blush satin, a cult-favorite footwear choice known for its unique split-toe design. The feminine hue of the flats complemented the striped set, adding a fashion-forward edge to the otherwise casual outfit. Rihanna accessorized further with a white Gucci handbag, staying true to her love for high-end statement pieces that add polish to even her most laid-back ensembles.

Finishing the look, Rihanna chose Valentino powder blue heart-shaped earrings outlined in shimmering crystals, adding a touch of playful charm and sparkle to her outfit.

The accessories brought balance and refinement to the cozy loungewear look, reminding us why Rihanna remains one of the most influential style icons of our time. Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: Backgrid