Who Wore It Better? A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Both Spotted in Black Erl Suits with a Black and White Polka Dot Tie Polka

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were captured twinning in matching black Erl Suits with custom polka dot ties on different occassions.

Apart of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, the wide leg oversized suit is made from nylon and perhaps the perfect statement suit to turn heads.

The Barbadian Princess who has been known to raid A$AP Rocky’s closet, was actually the first amongst the duo to be spotted in this Erl suit while dining at her go-to Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi last month. We have to wonder if the singer is in partnership with Giorgio Baldi because she’s literally a walking endorsement at this point.

RiRi styled her suit with a black sheer Savage X Fenty bra that added modern sex-appeal to her ensemble, and she accessorized with gold layered necklaces for a touch of sophistication.

Her partner-in-crime A$AP Rocky who has been dubbed the next Dapper Dan, wore the black Erl suit and polka dot tie to the “Highest 2 Lowest” premiere. The Harlem native, stars in the crime thriller by Spike Lee as a rapper turned kidnapper named “Yung Felon.”

He looked handsome, layering his suit over a grey button up top , and opting for black oxford shoes with a square toe. His Ray Ban shades added cool factor, and his diamond earrings glistened next to coke white smile. ASAP’s corn row braids were intricate in detail, with different designs, that were complimentary to his modelesque facial features.

They often say couples who SLAY together, STAY together, and from the looks of it, this fashion bomb couple is sure to stand the test of times.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid/Getty Images