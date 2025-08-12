Rihanna Sported a Cherry Pink Savage X Fenty Hoodie with Blue Jeans and Timberland Boots

That Bump, Bump, Bump, Bump!

Rihanna is having a girl ya’ll. We can’t say for sure, but our spidey senses are pointy to a high probability. The ‘Barbadian Princess,’ was glowing while running errands in Beverly Hills this week, and she look pretty in pink in a Savage X Fenty zip-up hoodie.

One thing about Rihanna is she’s going to market her brand, and because she has become so well known for her fabulous, and ground-breaking maternity fashion, she’s monetizing on it.

She was captured in the Savage X Fenty $69.95 Weekender Terry Washed Zip-Up Hoodie that is made from 100% cotton and features a relaxed silhouette with ribbed details, and a front kangaroo pocket.

Rihanna styled her look with low cut blue denim jeans that had a relaxed silhouette, and she looked like a New Yorker on the West Coast with her Timberland boots. (We’re sure either A$AP Rocky or Jay-Z taught her how to lace them properly.)

RiRi’s layered pearl and gold necklaces elevated her streetwear style , and her black frames with iridescent lenses were effortlessly cool. On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @keva.bee shared, “She’s been wearing so much PINK lately, this gotta be a girl,” while @Juliet6557 wrote, “It’s a boy again from the stomach mark.“