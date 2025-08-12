Rihanna Sported a Cherry Pink Savage X Fenty Hoodie with Blue Jeans and Timberland Boots

That Bump, Bump, Bump, Bump!
Rihanna is having a girl ya’ll. We can’t say for sure, but our spidey senses are pointy to a high probability. The ‘Barbadian Princess,’ was glowing while running errands in Beverly Hills this week, and she look pretty in pink in a Savage X Fenty zip-up hoodie.
One thing about Rihanna is she’s going to market her brand, and because she has become so well known for her fabulous, and ground-breaking maternity fashion, she’s monetizing on it.
She was captured in the Savage X Fenty $69.95 Weekender Terry Washed Zip-Up Hoodie that is made from 100% cotton and features a relaxed silhouette with ribbed details, and a front kangaroo pocket.
Rihanna styled her look with low cut blue denim jeans that had a relaxed silhouette, and she looked like a New Yorker on the West Coast with her Timberland boots. (We’re sure either A$AP Rocky or Jay-Z taught her how to lace them properly.)
RiRi’s layered pearl and gold necklaces elevated her streetwear style , and her black frames with iridescent lenses were effortlessly cool. On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @keva.bee shared, “She’s been wearing so much PINK lately, this gotta be a girl,” while @Juliet6557 wrote, “It’s a boy again from the stomach mark.“
There’s alot of speculations about the gender of Rihanna’s baby, and from the looks of it, Rihanna could deliver in the next coming months. No matter the sex of her child, we’re wishing a healthy pregnancy, and the cutest little bundle of joy.
What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?
Photo Credit: Backgrid