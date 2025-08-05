Rihanna Was Captured Dining at Giorgio Baldi in an Archive Vintage Fur Store with Bomb Valentino Accessories

They say humans are creatures of habit, and Rihanna was captured at her go-to hotspot Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica on Sunday night.

The global superstar, who is expecting her third bundle of joy stepped out in a pre-fall look, reminding us that she’s always three steps ahead of the game.

Donning a grey crew neck sweater with light blue Agolde ‘Dame’ jeans, Riri jazzed up her outfit with the chicest fall accessories, including a mean fur stole by Archive Vintage that was ultra fierce.

She took it one step further with her Valentino rectangular frames, and a Maison Valentino handbag from the brands Fall 2025 collection. Her fabulous handbag featured black and snakeskin panels and included both a leather, and gold chain strap for versatility. Rihanna’s Amina Muaddi snakeskin pumps coordinated exceptionally, and her layered gold necklaces gave modern royalty.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @janellebjacobs shared, “At this point, I need to try this restaurant out because what?! Sis stays there,” while @MsKlothesminded wrote, “Has to be a girl! I’m soooo excited! We ready to meet our niece 😍❤️❤️❤️.”

It looks like Rihanna who kept her pregnancy under wraps could be expecting soon, and we can’t wait to see whether it’s a baby girl or not. Although there’s no way to to tell just as of yet, we definitely think she’s baking her “mini me.”

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images