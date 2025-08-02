The Top 5 Looks from July 2025 : Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Cardi B at Haute Couture, Rihanna’s Maternity Looks, and More!

Happy August!

Some of July’s most talked-about moments weren’t just about fashion—they were about shock value. From headline-making couples to the stylish evolution of Fashion Bomb Kids, the month delivered plenty of unexpected, wow-worthy content. We sifted through the top posts and pulled together our Top 5 Bomb Moments from July 2025—with a focus on standout looks without distractions:

1.Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in Lanvin, Gabriela Hearst, and Gucci

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Coming in at #1 for July 2025 is Meryl Streep, who turned heads on the set of Devil Wears Prada 2—a film fans are thrilled to see return. Styled to perfection, she wore a blush pink Lanvin coat, a $4,300 Gabriela Hearst leather midi skirt, a $450 Proenza Schouler belt, and $526 Gucci platform pumps. She topped off the look with Jimmy Choo sunglasses, a Briony Raymond ring, and an embellished water flask, serving a Miranda Priestly-worthy moment.

2. Cardi B During Haute Couture Fashion Week

Cardi B dominated our top looks for July 2025, once again proving she’s a true force at Couture Fashion Week. With every appearance in Paris, she continues to raise the bar, delivering show-stopping haute couture moments that are both artistic and unforgettable. From a sculptural rose-covered Rahul Mishra gown to a dramatic black and white masterpiece by Stephane Rolland, Cardi doesn’t just attend Fashion Week—she owns it.

3. Ciara in An Only Child

Ciara lands in 3rd place for July 2025, and we’re not sure if we’re celebrating her answered prayers or just marveling at those legs in The Only Child’s olive green mini skirt. She and Russell Wilson stepped out in style after his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in NYC. The couple coordinated in sleek, polished looks—Russell in an all-black ensemble with monochrome sneakers, and Ciara stealing the show in a structured button-down and flared skirt that showcased her toned figure and effortless glam.

4. Rihanna Maternity Looks: Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and More!

Coming in at 4th place for July 2025 are Rihanna’s maternity looks—because no one does pregnancy style quite like her. From elevated casualwear in striped Miu Miu and sneakers to full-on fashion moments in Saint Laurent and lace, she continues to redefine what maternity glam looks like. Even her sons are along for the high-fashion ride, rocking custom Dior runway looks that prove the whole family gets the star treatment. Rihanna makes every sidewalk a runway—belly out, head held high, and always dressed to slay.

5. Megan thee Stallion in Off White

Rounding out our list in 5th place is the debut of a new Fashion Bomb couple: Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson. Megan shut down the Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala in a black Off-White gown featuring a halter neckline, keyhole cutout, and red and silver beading that perfectly blended edge and elegance. Her red carpet date, Klay, kept it classic in a black tuxedo, and together, the duo made a stylish entrance that had everyone talking.

From high-fashion families and maternity slays to couture week domination and red carpet couple debuts, last month delivered no shortage of unforgettable style moments. Whether it was Meryl Streep reigniting our love for The Devil Wears Prada, Cardi B owning Paris Fashion Week, or Rihanna redefining maternity glam with her sons in tow, each look reminded us that fashion is not just about clothes—it’s about making a statement. As we head into a new month, we can’t wait to see who will serve next.

Stay tuned!

Images: Backgrid