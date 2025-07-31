12-Year-Old North West (In Blue Braids) and 13-Year-Old Penelope Disick (in Balenciaga) Spotted in NYC Serving Gen Z Street Style

The Fashion Bomb Kids are growing up fast! 12-year-old North West and her 13-year-old cousin Penelope Disick were recently seen hitting the streets of New York City, turning heads with their cool and confident style. The pair, longtime favorites of the fashion world thanks to their famous families, showcased their individuality while out and about in Manhattan.

North stood out with bold blue braids, a graphic tee, camouflage shorts, Nike socks, and black-and-white high-top sneakers. The vibrant hairstyle marks a return to one of her signature looks—she previously wore electric blue braids during a tropical getaway with mom Kim Kardashian.

Penelope, on the other hand, opted for understated edge in a slouchy off-the-shoulder top, baggy jeans, and accessories from luxury fashion houses, carrying a pop-of-color shopping bag that added a playful twist.

Both girls continue to show off budding personal style and confidence beyond their years, proving they’re the next generation of fashion it-girls. Whether front row at fashion week or casually strolling through NYC, North and Penelope are always ones to watch.

📸: Backgrid