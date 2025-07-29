Meryl Streep Wears Light Grey Sasuphi Lauren Wool Suit on the Set of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep was spotted back in character as the legendary Miranda Priestly while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, dressed in a full look from Sasuphi’s LAUREN line.

She wore a $1,890 Lauren Wool Jacket in light grey, paired with a $1,350 altered matching Lauren Wool Skirt. Both pieces were crafted from lightweight Ermenegildo Zegna wool, offering a tailored silhouette that channeled elegance and authority in true Priestly fashion.

The iconic actress completed her ensemble with refined accessories, including a $368 Tod’s Timeless Belt in beige leather and $480 Jimmy Choo JC5030U Sunglasses in black. Around her neck, she wore a statement-making $12,740 Briony Raymond Jumbo Cobalt Necklace in 18K white gold, adding a bold pop of glamour to the soft-toned suit.

Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly remains one of fashion’s most iconic roles, and her on-set looks continue to captivate. With this impeccably styled moment, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is shaping up to deliver another round of unforgettable fashion moments.

Shop the look below:

Photo credit: Backgrid