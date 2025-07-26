Sasha Obama Keeps It Casual-Chic in West LA Wearing Bottega Veneta Sunglasses

Sasha Obama was all smiles while out and about in West LA, effortlessly blending comfort and style in a laid-back summer look. She kept it casual-chic in a cropped white tee and a flowy maxi skirt, finishing off the outfit with a pair of $720 Drop aviator sunglasses by Bottega Veneta.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

The look was the perfect balance of relaxed and refined—ideal for a sunny stroll on the West Coast. Sasha’s signature cool-girl vibe shone through, with the minimalist ensemble elevated by the luxe Italian shades, known for their sleek design and subtle logo detailing.

If you're looking to recreate Sasha's off-duty style, you can snag similar shades on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop or find a link to purchase her Bottega Veneta frames here.

