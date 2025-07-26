Sasha Obama Keeps It Casual-Chic in West LA Wearing Bottega Veneta Sunglasses

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Sasha Obama was all smiles while out and about in West LA, effortlessly blending comfort and style in a laid-back summer look. She kept it casual-chic in a cropped white tee and a flowy maxi skirt, finishing off the outfit with a pair of $720 Drop aviator sunglasses by Bottega Veneta.

Sasha Obama Keeps It Casual Chic In West LA Wearing Bottega Veneta Sunglasses Final 22
Photo Credit: Backgrid

The look was the perfect balance of relaxed and refined—ideal for a sunny stroll on the West Coast. Sasha’s signature cool-girl vibe shone through, with the minimalist ensemble elevated by the luxe Italian shades, known for their sleek design and subtle logo detailing.

Sasha Obama Keeps It Casual Chic In West LA Wearing Bottega Veneta Sunglasses
Photo Credit: Backgrid

If you’re looking to recreate Sasha’s off-duty style, you can snag similar shades on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop or find a link to purchase her Bottega Veneta frames here.

Sasha Obama Keeps It Casual Chic In West LA Wearing Bottega Veneta Sunglasses Final 25
Photo Credit: Backgrid

📸: Backgrid

Related Articles