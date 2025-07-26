Meryl Streep Wears Purple Blouse and Brown Leather Skirt on Set of Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep is officially back as the iconic Miranda Priestly. The Oscar-winning actress was spotted filming scenes for the highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2, exuding her signature sophistication in a regal purple blouse tucked into a rich brown leather pencil skirt. She completed the look with beige heels and an unexpected accessory: an embellished water flask that added a playful twist to the ensemble. Hot! Or Hmm..?

The sequel to the 2006 fashion cult classic is currently filming, and fans are buzzing about what’s to come. While plot details are still under wraps, the return of Streep in full Miranda Priestly mode suggests that fashion will once again play a starring role. This first glimpse proves costume design will be just as sharp and stylish as the original.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

From her commanding stance to the carefully curated outfit, Meryl’s look reminds us exactly why Miranda Priestly remains a fashion icon nearly two decades later. Whether she’s striding through the Runway office or making headlines on set, one thing is clear—that’s all.

