Anne Hathaway Spotted Filming “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in a $7,900 Multicolor Gabriela Hearst Maxi Dress with a Cobalt Blue Fendi Bag

“But what you don’t know is that that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean,” explained Andy Sachs to Miranda Priestly in the 2006 hit film “The Devil Wears Prada.“

Now after almost two decades, the sequel to the legendary film is currently in the works, with Anne Hathaway recently photographed on set, serving color on a silver platter. We can’t help but imagine how she’d explain this ensemble to Priestly who has a critical eye, but knows exceptional craftsmanship when she see’s it.

Apart of Gabriela Hearst Spring ’25 collection, Hathaway’s multicolor linen dress channeled stained glass, and was created from a geometric drawing by Gabriela called “Aurora.”

The designer used a technique entitled “Let it Rip,’ where “colors were hand-painted on each strand to create a patchwork of rectangles separated by hand-embroidered ladders and frays.” This dress which is far from ordinary, took “a team of 40 artisans comprising of 30 embroiderers and 10 painters to achieve the panels.”

Made of recycled plastic, Anne accessorized with a $1,800 Blue Fendi “Basket Forty8” handbag that played with shapes–featuring a geometric-weave design, and the brand’s iconic twist lock. Her cognac brown platform sandals, and straw bucket hat gave resort wear vibes, hinting that “Andy Sachs” just might be going on a vacation this time around.

In a video of Hathaway on our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @bygaya.sa shared, “Super in love with this movie 😢can’t wait,” while @liz_taylored wrote, “I’m so excited about this movie I can’t stand it!!!😭 ”

The “Devil Wears Prada” is a cult classic, and the sequel is creating excitement and joy for fashion icons and enthusiasts alike. In over the 20-years, Anne Hathaway hasn’t aged one bit, so it will be great to see her pick up right where she left off.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty

Video Credit: Backgrid