Savannah James Was Captured with Lebron James in Saint-Tropez in a $1,000 Cherry Printed Valentino Bikini with a $933 White Ferragamo Kaftan Shirt

There is a lot on the line right now with talks about whether Lebron James will stay with the Lakers, potentially trade to the Cavaliers, or even retired in the next year or so, but he isn’t letting the pressure get to him too much.

The 23-season NBA star was captured vacationing in St. Tropez alongside his wife Savannah James for a luxury getaway. All eyes were on the Fashion Bomb couple as they strolled into Club 55 on Pamperonne Beach.

Savannah, who is known for serving a fierce look (with the help of her extraordinary stylist Casey iCON Billingsley) try to maintain a sunny disposition. She nailed the vibe by matching the tropical setting in a $1,000 red and navy cherry print Valentino bikini, that she layered with a $933 white Ferragamo Kaftan top.

Her linen shorts and white Hermes sandals showed us that she can go from courtside chic, to beach ready in mere seconds.

Lebron, who was towering over everyone in sight, opted for a blush pink tank with navy shorts, and a denim chambray top. His geometric printed bucket hat tied his summer fit together, and it was great to see him embracing tropical menswear in the best way possible.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid