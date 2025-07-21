Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Blue and White Striped Jacquemus on the Set of the Today Show

Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted on the streets of New York City heading to the set of NBC’s Today Show, where she stopped to engage with fans and chat with the hosts. The multihyphenate star made a statement in an oversized ensemble from Jacquemus Spring 2026, bringing high fashion drama to morning television.

The look featured a voluminous top with exaggerated sleeves and a matching full skirt, both done in a soft blue and white diagonal stripe. The breezy silhouette played with proportion while the candy-striped pattern added a whimsical, summertime feel. She styled the look with pointed black pumps, a structured white clutch, and sparkling chandelier earrings that framed her slicked-back updo.

Ross’s choice of this Jacquemus set reflects her continued love for bold shapes and high-impact fashion moments, often opting for runway looks that push the envelope. The relaxed elegance of the outfit made it perfect for a daytime TV appearance while still staying true to her distinct style DNA.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Karla Welch, the fashion moment was yet another reminder that Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to turn a sidewalk into a catwalk.

📸: MediaPunch / BACKGRID