Rihanna Pairs a Miu Miu Striped Look with a Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse Bag and Louboutin Flats for Chic Maternity Street Style Moment

Rihanna was spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles, once again turning the sidewalk into her personal runway. The style icon showcased her maternity glow in a blue-and-white striped two-piece look by Miu Miu, featuring a cropped, collared button-down shirt and a voluminous matching skirt slung low to highlight her baby bump. The ensemble captured her signature balance of edgy and feminine, relaxed yet bold.

True to form, Rihanna elevated the outfit with accessories that made a strong statement. She carried a Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse Alma bag, instantly recognizable with its black graffiti lettering scrawled over white leather. The limited-edition collaboration originally debuted in 2001 and remains a coveted collector’s piece—adding a vintage, artful flair to her contemporary outfit.

On her feet, Rihanna opted for comfort without sacrificing luxury, slipping into Christian Louboutin’s Sweet Jane Ballerina Flats. Retailing for $845, these patent leather shoes feature double Mary Jane straps, a modest heel, and Louboutin’s signature red soles. Their polished design and ease of wear make them a stylish alternative to heels, perfectly complementing her casual-yet-refined aesthetic.

Adding to the overall look were her stacked gold necklaces, a black baseball cap, and dark rectangular sunglasses, all adding elements of sporty cool. Rihanna continues to use her public appearances to redefine maternity style, seamlessly fusing designer pieces with her personal flair.

Whether she’s attending high-profile events or simply heading to lunch, Rihanna remains a masterclass in fashion expression. This effortlessly styled moment is yet another reminder that pregnancy is no barrier to fearless fashion.

