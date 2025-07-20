Rihanna Grabbed Dinner at Giorgio Baldi in a Black Oversized ERL Suit, with a Polka Dot Tie and a Black Savage X Fenty Sheer Bralette

Rihanna turned heads once again as she stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, effortlessly blending street style with high fashion. The music and fashion icon opted for an oversized navy suit featuring a relaxed nylon tailored jacket and pleated trousers. A bold polka dot tie added a playful twist to the structured look, while a sheer bra underneath brought her signature edge.

What made the ensemble even more personal were her accessories—gold nameplate necklaces bearing the names of her two sons, RZA and Riot. The thoughtful detail added a sentimental touch to the otherwise androgynous silhouette, showcasing Rihanna’s ability to blend maternal pride with fashion-forward choices. Her look was styled by her longtime collaborator, who has consistently pushed the envelope on maternity style.

Never one to shy away from a statement, Rihanna continues to redefine what it means to dress while pregnant. With each public appearance, she reinforces her role not just as a fashion icon but as a trailblazer who embraces self-expression in every stage of life. Whether she’s on stage or heading to dinner, her style always speaks volumes.

📸: Backgrid