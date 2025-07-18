Meagan Good Wears LaQuan Smith Chocolate Organza Blouse and Navy Pinstripe Skirt to Lifetime Summer Soiree

Meagan Good served sheer elegance in a chocolate brown organza blouse and navy pinstripe skirt with a thigh-high slit by LaQuan Smith at the Lifetime Summer Soiree Event 2025. The ethereal, barely-there top brought a sultry sophistication, balanced by the strong tailoring and classic pinstripe of the skirt.

The look was first modeled on the runway with a coordinating necktie and black stilettos, underscoring the structured sensuality of LaQuan Smith’s design. The sheer blouse flowed with delicate ease, while the sharp slit in the skirt delivered just the right amount of drama.

Meagan styled the ensemble her own way, completing the look with a topknot, silver strap heels, and a glowing smile. Her take on the runway look seamlessly blended classic glamour with modern edge, making it a standout moment on the soirée carpet.

Photo credit: Backgrid