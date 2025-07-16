Ciara Turns Heads in Structured An Only Child Olive Shirt and Skirt While Out in NYC with Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson stepped out in style as they exited 30 Rockefeller Plaza following Russell’s guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. The fashionable couple coordinated in sleek, polished looks that turned heads as they made their way through the city. Russell opted for a casual-yet-sophisticated ensemble featuring a fitted black top, matching trousers, and monochrome sneakers.

Ciara was the epitome of urban chic in a coordinated olive green set by AnOnlyChild. She wore the label’s $758 structured shirt, complete with exaggerated cuffs and bold button detailing, paired with the $698 pleated mini skirt from the same collection. She elevated the monochrome moment with black pointed-toe pumps and a glossy black Hermès Birkin bag. Her voluminous, flowing hair and glowing skin added effortless glamour to the overall ensemble.

Both pieces from AnOnlyChild are crafted in a luxe cotton blend that combines sharp tailoring with feminine volume. The shirt features a boxy, structured silhouette with oversized utility pockets and a sharp collar, while the pleated skirt creates fluid movement with every step. The olive hue adds a utilitarian twist, striking the perfect balance between soft and strong. The look is a modern take on power dressing that still feels playful and flirty.

Whether they’re on the red carpet or enjoying a night out in the city, Ciara and Russell continue to prove they’re one of the most stylish couples in the game. Want to grab Ciara’s look? Grab it below:

Images: Backgrid