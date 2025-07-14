Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump at Giorgio Baldi in Sculptural White Maison Alaïa Skirt Set

Rihanna continues to redefine maternity style, stepping out in Los Angeles in a custom white ensemble from Maison Alaïa. The look, designed by Pieter Mulier and styled by Illjahjah, featured a hooded crop top that highlighted her growing baby bump, paired with a textured, sculptural column skirt that added futuristic edge to her evening look.

She completed the outfit with pointed-toe white pumps, stacked silver bangles, oversized sunglasses, and a mini white bag, exuding confidence and high fashion at every angle. The ensemble is a bold example of how Rihanna consistently elevates maternity wear with couture craftsmanship and modern silhouettes.

From her fearless styling to her unmistakable glow, Rihanna proves that pregnancy is no reason to dim your shine. With each appearance, she continues to make a powerful statement—on her terms, in her style.

📸: Backgrid