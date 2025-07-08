Fashion Bomb Men: Usher and LeBron James Photographed with Tan and Orange Hermes ‘Murse’ Bags

After just celebrating Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos wedding in Italy last month, Usher and his boo Jennifer Goicoechea have been spotted shopping in Portofino.

Usher looked classical and refined in a navy knitted top that he paired with white trousers, and designer sneakers. Jennifer kept things casual with a wife beater tank that she styled with light blue denim jeans that were embellished with rhinestones and cutouts. Her sandals featured a colorful abstract print, and her wrist was dripping in Cartier.

While Goicoechea kept her accessories to a minimum, Usher on the other hand was captured carrying a Toilet and Barenia leather Hermès bag. Retailing for upwards $15,000, the Haut à courroies bag is the Maison’s first ever bag, complimented with trapezoidal lines, and the perfect amount of functionality.

In recent times, we begin to see more men celebrities donning “murses” (the men version of purses) including Pharell Williams, Colman Domingo and Lebron James.

In fact, similarly to Usher, Lebron James was also photographed carrying the exact same Hermes handbag in orange togo leather with gold hardware. Contrary to Ushers comfortability, Lebron who is know for his strong muscular physique on the court, looked a tad bit self conscious holding his murse. He still however was smiling, reminding us of the importance of “faking it till you make it.”

As fashion becomes more gender-neutral, we will start to see more unisex accessories and clothing on the runways. In the next few decades, who’s to say that we’ll even have a men’s and women’s department. The times are changing, and the evolution of fashion and style isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid/IG Reproduction