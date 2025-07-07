Cardi B Greets Fans in Area Teal Crystal Mini Dress While Promoting Outside in Paris

Cardi B made a stylish splash in Paris while promoting her latest single, “Outside.” The chart-topping rapper turned heads as she greeted fans in the fashion capital, effortlessly blending music and couture during her European promo run.

She wore a teal crystal cluster draped long sleeve mini dress, priced at $895, from AREA. The sparkling design highlighted her curves and shimmered in the Parisian light, while she completed the look with classic Christian Louboutin pumps—an elegant nod to French sophistication.

Fans gathered around as Cardi posed for photos and shared smiles, showing her usual mix of glam and approachability. With her single climbing the charts, this Paris appearance was a perfect blend of promotional power and fashion-forward finesse.

📸: Backgrid