Top 5 Looks of June: Tyler Perry in Dolce & Gabanna, Tisha Campbell in , Teyana Taylor & More!

We’ve officially made it through half of 2025, and boy did time fly by. With the Fourth of July being tomorrow, and the holiday season just five months away, 2026 will be here in no time, along with our annual FABY’s.

The BET awards kicked off the month of June in extraordinary way, and with stars jetting off to their Summer escapades, the stylish looks were in full rotation.

From Tisha Campbell’s fierce burgundy leather dress on the BET red carpet, to Tyler Perry looking ultra luxurious on the Mediterranean coast, and Teyana Taylor fashionably boo’d up, check out who made it to our “Top 5” best dressed list.

Tyler Perry in Dolce & Gabbana-1 Million Views

From delivering an exceptional speech at this year BET awards, to vacationing aboard a mega-yacht with Bryan Tanaka, one thing for sure is Tyler is living his best life. When it came down to his outfit, Tyler kept things on theme in a Dolce & Gabbana shell-print silk set with a straw fedora, that couldn’t be more fitting for the lavish getaway.

Tisha Campbell in Anthony Lattimore- 961K Views

Gina hasn’t loss one beat since her Martin days, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d say she’s aging backwards. On the BET red carpet- she looked absolutely incredible in a rich maroon leather dress by Anthony Latimore that was styled by the magnificent J.Bolin. From her burgundy hair color to her dress fitting like a glove, Tisha Campbell looked like a work of art.

Teyana Taylor and Beau- 940K Views

Iman WHO? Teyana Taylor once told us “the wait wasn’t punishment, but preparation,” and perhaps her latest relationship is a testament of just that. The “Rose in Harlem” singer has been captured all month long boo’d up with her British boyfriend Aaron Pierre, and they are the couple we didn’t know we needed. Teyana Taylor looks the happiest we’ve seen her, and she showed out at the BET awards in a white Jagne dress that screamed perfection.

Kim Kardashian and in Acne Studios & Skims- 787K Views

Kim Kardashian was spotted with her mini me North West on a Yacht off Mexico celebrating North’s birthday. Kim served modern sex appeal in a skims body suit that layered with a snakeskin long sleeve top. Contrary to her mama bear, North West who is now towering over her mom, looked innovative like her father in a cobalt blue rank top that she paired with denim stripe shorts. Her turquoise hair was on brand for the rising star, who isn’t afraid to step outside the box.

Rihanna with Son Riot -760K Views

Just when we thought the month couldn’t get any more stylish, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went to Paris with their boys and we photographed all around the city in some of the hottest looks. On one occasion, RiRi was seen holding her son Riot, in a AGWE ensemble that included a blue and white striped shirt with a black mini skirt and a yellow Dior bag by Jonathan Anderson. Baby Riot, who is a spitting image of Rihanna’s late father, looked edgy in a black Moto jacket and Vans, reminding us that he’s the next “Fashion Killa” to take the throne.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid, Getty, IG/Reproduction