Usher and Jennifer Raymond Sizzle in Style in Venice Wearing Berry Lapointe, Striped YSL, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and More!

Usher and his wife, Jennifer Raymond, brought undeniable style to Venice, Italy, for the lavish wedding celebration of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Over the course of the multi-day affair, the couple delivered standout fashion moments at every turn, with each look styled by celebrity stylist Jeremy Haynes.

For one of the formal events, Jennifer stunned in a plum feather-trimmed gown by LaPointe, paired with sculptural gold accessories from Schiaparelli, a classic Hermès Kelly bag, and statement earrings. Her soft glam, created by makeup artist Lola’s Beauty Mark, completed the elegant ensemble. Usher coordinated in a cream Gucci suit layered over a maroon striped Yves Saint Laurent shirt, accessorized with ivory boots and gold jewelry.

For the main event—the wedding ceremony—Jennifer turned heads in an ethereal couture gown by Nicole + Felicia, featuring a romantic silhouette and delicate detailing. Usher opted for timeless sophistication in a tailored Ralph Lauren tuxedo, cementing the couple’s status as one of the best-dressed pairs of the weekend.

The couple kept the glamour going for the whimsical pajama-themed after-party. Jennifer embraced the theme in a sultry black lace look by Dolce & Gabbana, finished with a dazzling Glenn Spiro diamond necklace. Usher matched her vibe in a silk robe and trousers from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2024 menswear collection.

Even during downtime, their fashion remained on point. While exploring Venice, Usher wore a pink short-sleeve button-down by Our Legacy, while Jennifer kept things cool and sporty in a Wales Bonner ensemble paired with Adidas sneakers.

From high glamour to casual street style, Usher and Jennifer Raymond delivered an unforgettable fashion moment at every stage of the Bezos wedding weekend.

Images: Backgrid/Sterling Pics