Fashion Bomb Accessories: Rihanna Sported a Yellow Dior ‘Dracula’ Tote by Jonathan Anderson with Son RZA in Paris

Rihanna, who is expecting her third bundle of joy, is currently in Paris with her family and over the weekend she stepped out with her oldest son RZA.

On Friday, the Barbadian princess was seen sitting front row with her youngest son Riot Rose while supporting A$AP Rocky at his AWGE fashion show so it’s safe to say that the kids are “outside” this summer.

During her stroll with RZA, RiRi kept things casually chic in a grey knitted sweater, that she paired with light wash jeans. RZA mirrored his mother’s swag with a khaki denim jacket, blue denim jeans and black and white Vans. Not to mention his green pacifier, that kept him calm and in his element.

The star of Rihanna’s outfit was her yellow Dior ‘Dracula’ tote bag designed by Jonathan Anderson. The Irish designer who previously served at Loewe, was appointed to Creative Director at Dior on June 2, and replaces Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The ‘Dracula’ tote is actually Anderson’s first creation and is an interpretation of the brand’s iconic book tote. Featuring a bright rich yellow tone, the bag has bold red lettering reflecting Bram Stoker’s Dracula hardcover.

Anderson’s tote bag is a standout sensation, and if anyone has what it takes to make the ‘Dracula’ tote bag a hot commodity, it’s undoubtedly RiRi.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images