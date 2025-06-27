Fashion News: Anna Wintour Steps Down from editor-in-chief at Vogue Magazine After 37-Years

“What’s in Vogue today, could be out of Vogue tomorrow.”

After almost four decades of overseeing US Vogue, Anna Wintour announced in a staff meeting on Wednesday that she will be stepping away from her role as editor-in-chief.

The news came as a surprise to many as Wintour has long since been the face of the iconic magazine, and one of the most influential leaders in the fashion industry. From her signature bob hair cut, and designer shades, to her floral dresses, and statement accessories, it’s evident that fashion has always been in her DNA.

Her journalistic brilliance has turned Vogue magazine into one of the most sought-after publications. Although she is transitioning from editor-in-chief, Wintour will continue to serve as the global chief content officer overseeing Condé Nast brands including Vanity Fair, Allure, Glamour, and GQ, among many more.

Originally from the UK, Anna Wintour, 75, began her career during the 1970’s as an editorial assistant for Harpers and Queen. Believe it or not, Anna was actually a high school drop out and didn’t have the academic credentials to be a Journalist, yet somehow journalism was still her calling.

She moved to New York during the late 70’s , where she worked for Harper’s Bazaar as a fashion editor before getting fired for being “too European.” She then went on to work for New York magazine in the 80’s, before returning to London in 1986 to serve as the editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Two years later, Wintour was then tapped to take the helm as editor-in-chief at US Vogue.

Despite often being labeled as demanding and intimidating, perhaps it was because she fought long and hard to get to level that she had reached. Miranda Priestly character in “The Devil Wears Prada,” was actually inspired by Wintour with the film depicting a high-profile fashion magazine editor, who had high standards, and wouldn’t take “NO” for an answer.

Nonetheless, despite some of the negative perceptions of Wintour, many people and celebrities have grown fond of her over the years, often hoping to be seated next to her and the late Andre Leon Talley at fashion shows.

Anna had a long standing relationship with Andre Leon Talley, and as many friendships, they had their up’s and downs. During Talley’s memorial, she acknowledged his talents and significant contributions to the industry at large.

Despite their strained relationship, there was no love lost, and before choosing to step away as editor-in-chief, she paid tribute to him at this year’s MET Gala. Perhaps it was nod and thank you to Talley, giving him his flowers, with a wink to the sky.

Anna Wintour has done a remarkable and outstanding job at being an inspiration to many people who aspire to have a career in fashion and journalism. Whether you love or hate her, you grown to know her and her brand and that within itself is success. Her dedication, and ability to foresee trends and take risks, has set the precedent for the next generation to follow.

We shall await to see who has what it takes to succeed her.

Video/Photo Credit: Getty, Backgrid, IG/Reproduction