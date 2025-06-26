The Kardashian and Jenners Arrive in Venice, with Khloe in Robert Cavalli, Kim in Snake Print Versace, Kylie in Dolce & Gabbana, and More!

Reality TV royalty has arrived—and they brought the fashion. The Kardashian-Jenner family made a high-profile entrance in Venice, Italy to kick off the lavish wedding festivities for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, serving head-to-toe designer glamour at every stop.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian were first spotted grabbing lunch with Dolce & Gabbana’s design duo. Kris wore a classic black look from the Italian house, Khloé opted for an animal print ensemble, and Kim turned heads in sleek Balenciaga separates.

Later that day, the trio made another statement—this time for a pre-wedding celebration. Kim wowed in a gray Atelier Versace Fall 1994 snakeskin halter gown, Khloé stunned in a shimmering bronze Roberto Cavalli number, and Kris chose an elegant black gown with gilded accents. Corey Gamble rounded out the group in a crisp black look, stepping off a boat alongside the stylish family.

Not to be outdone, younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner joined the crew in vintage flair.

Kylie sizzled in a yellow lace corset dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2001 collection, while Kendall kept it flirty and feminine in a floral halter dress from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2002 line.

With vintage designer gems, glamorous silhouettes, and the Venetian canals as their runway, the Kardashians and Jenners are delivering serious style for one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

