Lauren Sanchez Wears Vintage Alexander McQueen and Gold Schiaparelli Couture Ahead of Venice Wedding to Jeff Bezos

As wedding celebrations for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos unfold in Venice, all eyes are on Sánchez’s wardrobe. The media executive and style star is delivering high-fashion glamour, setting the tone for a luxurious weekend of events. Here’s a look at her standout ensembles so far:

Look 1: Vintage Alexander McQueen Elegance

Lauren Sánchez kicked off the festivities in a $5,200 vintage Alexander McQueen gown from the Spring/Summer 2003 “Irene” collection. The navy blue silk satin dress featured a dramatic bias-cut silhouette with diagonal button-embellished stripes.

The archival piece balanced timeless elegance with edgy detail as she arrived for dinner alongside fiancé Jeff Bezos.

Look 2: Schiaparelli Couture Statement

For the couple’s welcome party, Sánchez stepped out in a sculptural corseted gown from the Schiaparelli Spring 2025 Couture collection. The off-the-shoulder ivory design was intricately embroidered with metallic floral motifs, cinched tightly at the waist to create a statuesque silhouette. The look exemplified modern couture with a nod to classic femininity.

With these two striking looks, Lauren Sánchez is establishing herself as a bride with bold taste and a deep appreciation for fashion history. Stay tuned for more standout moments from Venice.

Images: Nicolas Gerardin / BACKGRID