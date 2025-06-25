Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Step out in Paris, with Cardi B in DSquared2 Black Lace Up Sandals

Cardi B turned the Paris sidewalk into a runway as she was spotted leaving L’ARC Club in the early hours alongside NFL star Stefon Diggs. The rap icon embraced avant-garde glamour in a sculptural Rick Owens dress that hugged her curves and made a daring statement. Known for her fearless approach to fashion, Cardi elevated the look with rare vintage Dsquared2 sandals—adding a high-voltage twist to the sleek silhouette.

Screenshot

Styled by her go-to fashion architect Kollin Carter, the ensemble was a fusion of futuristic drama and old-school edge. Her accessories were just as bold, with statement earrings and sleek shades that gave the look a rebellious, rockstar vibe. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs kept it cool and coordinated, completing the fashionable duo’s late-night slay.

Whether on stage or off-duty, Cardi B continues to push boundaries with her sartorial choices—and this Paris moment was no exception. Do you love her bold after-hours style?

📸: Backgrid