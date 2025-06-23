Kelly Rowland Wears Suede Tofé Dress and Represent Woman Boots in Paris as Tim Weatherspoon Sports Bode Tee for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Fashion bomb couple Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon brought elevated Western style to Paris while attending Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour. The duo was all smiles as they stepped out hand-in-hand, channeling Cowboy Couture with coordinating looks that merged rich textures, earthy tones, and designer edge.

Kelly stunned in a rust-colored suede dress by Tofé, featuring a flattering scoop neckline and curve-hugging silhouette. She styled it with a statement concho belt, turquoise jewelry, a metallic handbag, and tan leather boots from Represent Woman, perfectly blending Southwestern flair with Parisian polish. Her sleek bob and glowing skin completed the effortlessly chic look.

Meanwhile, Tim kept it cool in a $250 charcoal grey cotton tee from Bode, embroidered with the brand’s signature “Daisy Never Tell” pocket motif.

He paired it with relaxed black pants and red-and-white sneakers for a look that felt laid-back yet intentional. Together, they nailed the Cowboy Carter theme with modern finesse.

