Cardi B Wears Tan Candice Cuoco Corset and Pony Hair Louboutins to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris

Cardi B brought major star power and high fashion to the streets of Paris as she headed to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour. Styled by Kollin Carter, the rap icon embraced a bold western theme with her signature flair, blending couture and cowboy aesthetics into a head-turning look that had onlookers snapping pics and fashion fans buzzing.

She wore a sculpted tan corset by Candice Cuoco, belted at the waist and accented with dramatic suede fringe. The look was topped with a matching trench coat by Sir Baba Jagne in a textured neutral-toned fabric, adding depth and luxury to the outfit. Cardi completed the look with a wide-brimmed cowboy hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery and rare pony hair Louboutin heels for an equestrian-inspired finish.

Adding to the glam, she accessorized with bold turquoise statement jewelry by JeBlanc, which brought a pop of vibrant color to the earthy palette. With every detail coordinated and styled to perfection, Cardi B once again proved that she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with—whether on stage or on the cobblestones of Paris.

Video/Images: Backgrid