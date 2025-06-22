Rihanna Wears Brown Light YSL Cotton-Poplin Dress and Schiaparelli Bag for FatBurger Craving

Rihanna was recently spotted making a stylish stop at FatBurger, turning a simple pregnancy craving into a full fashion moment. The multi-hyphenate superstar wore a $3,500 Saint Laurent tiered strapless maxi dress in the shade “Brown Light.” The cotton-poplin fabric added softness and movement to the look, while the earthy tone complemented her glowing complexion. Known for redefining maternity wear, Rihanna once again proved that comfort and couture can coexist.

She completed the look with tan Puma sneakers, a Saint Laurent hat, and a croc-embossed top-handle bag by Schiaparelli.

The ensemble, styled by Sonya Bens, struck a perfect balance between practicality and polish. Each piece was carefully chosen to enhance Rihanna’s effortless aesthetic, with accessories that elevated the relaxed silhouette of the dress.

Whether she’s on a red carpet or running out for a burger, Rihanna consistently makes headlines for her sartorial choices. This latest look is a reminder that fashion doesn’t pause for pregnancy—it evolves. Her outing sparked conversations online, with fans reminiscing about their own pregnancy cravings and praising her casual yet luxurious style.

What do you think? Shop the dress here.

Images: Backgrid