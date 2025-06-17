Kim Kardashian Makes Waves in Acne Snake Print Top and Skims Crocodile Bikini Top and Capris During Luxurious Yacht Getaway with North West

Kim Kardashian turned heads once again as she enjoyed a glamorous yacht vacation alongside her daughter North West. The beauty mogul and SKIMS founder looked effortlessly chic, blending high fashion with summer ease. Kim wore a $649 snake print shirt from Acne Studios, styled over her own SKIMS limited edition Dune Crocodile Print bikini top and matching capri leggings—an outfit that played with texture and tone in a subtly luxe way.

The statement look was both sleek and sophisticated, ideal for a day on the water. Her button-down shirt, left open and tied at the waist, offered an elevated take on vacation wear, while the second-skin croc-textured capris showed off her signature curves. North West stood stylishly by her side, as the duo soaked up sun and quality time aboard the lavish vessel.

Kim’s outfit struck the perfect balance between designer edge and beach-ready appeal, showcasing her continued influence as a trendsetter in summer fashion. With neutral tones and bold prints taking center stage, this vacation ensemble effortlessly echoed both opulence and approachability.

Hot! Or Hmm..? You decide. Get Kim’s top here and shop Skims Swim at Skims.com.

📸: Backgrid