Tyler Perry and Bryan Tanaka Serve Mediterranean Yacht Style in Dolce & Gabbana Silk Sets

Tyler Perry and “Beauty in Black” star Bryan Tanaka were recently spotted enjoying a sun-drenched getaway aboard a mega yacht in the Mediterranean. The duo exuded effortless luxury as they relaxed against a scenic ocean backdrop, radiating relaxed confidence and sartorial polish. While both men brought their fashion A-game, it was Tyler Perry’s standout summer ensemble that truly stole the show.

Perry embraced high-end resort wear in a full Dolce & Gabbana look featuring a silk Hawaii shell-print shirt valued at $1,945, paired with coordinating drawstring shorts retailing for $1,385.

The vibrant, sea-inspired print—adorned with intricate shells and marine motifs—captured the essence of coastal elegance. He completed the look with a pair of crochet slippers priced at $995 and a statement Richard Mille timepiece, exuding the perfect blend of opulence and ease.

The look was not just luxurious—it was strategic. With its flowing fit and lightweight fabric, the outfit proved ideal for Mediterranean temps while still offering high-impact style. Perry accessorized with a straw fedora and signature sunglasses, embodying a polished, vacation-ready aesthetic that men’s resort fashion dreams are made of.

Images: Backgrid