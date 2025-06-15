Lori Harvey Turns Heads in Leopard Print Roberto Cavalli and Alaia Black Bobine Sandals for Dinner at Chateau Marmont

Lori Harvey was spotted stepping out for dinner at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, turning heads in a sultry and striking ensemble. The style star wore a vintage-inspired SS02 Roberto Cavalli silk mini dress, featuring a mock neck and a signature leopard print that faded into black at the hem. She accessorized with a mini black Hermès bag and patent-leather lace-up sandals by Alaïa.

The sandals, Maison Alaïa’s Bobine 110 heels, retail for $2,590 and feature a sculptural coiled heel and bow-detailed straps that wrap seductively around the ankle.

Lori’s ensemble was a perfect balance of bold and sleek, highlighting her status as a modern-day style muse with a penchant for high fashion and daring looks.

📸: Backgrid

