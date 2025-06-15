Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns in Colorful Purple, Blue, and Green Plaid Marrakshi Life Ensemble at Chateau Marmont

Jodie Turner-Smith lit up the night outside Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, stepping out in a show-stopping multicolored ensemble by Marrakshi Life. The actress, known for her bold red carpet choices, brought her signature vibrancy to the streets, turning heads in a playful yet elevated look. Her appearance was a refreshing display of color and texture, standing out against the dark, cobblestone backdrop.

The look featured a sheer, high-waisted maxi skirt in a flowing plaid fabric that blended jewel tones—rich purples, emerald greens, sapphire blues, and vibrant magentas. She paired it with a matching long-sleeve button-down shirt worn open, giving the outfit a relaxed feel while still maintaining sophistication. Underneath, she layered a soft lilac bandeau top, subtly coordinating with the hues of her set. She finished the look with layered chokers and statement shades, further leaning into a cool, modern bohemian aesthetic.

Jodie’s fashion choices consistently push boundaries, and this latest ensemble is no exception. Marrakshi Life’s breezy tailoring and rich palette proved the perfect canvas for her confident style. Whether on the red carpet or the streets of L.A., Jodie continues to carve her lane as a fearless fashion icon.

Grab her top at BergdorfGoodman.com.

Images: Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid