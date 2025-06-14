Brad Pitt Wears Blue Velvet Willy Chavarria Blazer as Ines de Ramon Stuns in Ivory Silk Boucle Fringed Gabriela Hearst Set

Brad Pitt brought bold texture to the streets of New York City, stepping out in a crushed blue velvet blazer and wide-leg denim trousers from Willy Chavarria’s Fall 2025 collection.

He layered the luxe outerwear over a relaxed striped button-down shirt, blending vintage tailoring with streetwear ease. The rich velvet fabric offered a dramatic pop under the city lights, making it a standout look that nodded to Pitt’s evolving red carpet confidence.

By his side, Ines de Ramon radiated effortless elegance in an ivory silk bouclé ensemble by Gabriela Hearst. Her $2,950 “Ursin” fringed top, paired with matching trousers, brought soft texture and sculptural movement to the evening’s style moment. The delicate fringe trim added a touch of playfulness to the structured silhouette, while the creamy tone balanced Brad’s deeper blue hues for a visually striking couple’s look.

Together, the duo turned heads as they exited hand-in-hand, proving once again that fashion can be both coordinated and cutting-edge. Want to channel Ines’ refined take on modern luxury? Find a link to shop her Gabriela Hearst set here.

