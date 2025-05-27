Cardi B Celebrated Memorial Day with Stefon Diggs Wearing a Norma Kamali Studded Marissa One Piece Swimsuit

New fashion couple alert! Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs were spotted turning heads while enjoying a luxurious yacht day over Memorial Day Weekend. The pair caused a stir as they soaked up the sun, marking their first public appearance together and sparking buzz about this steamy new romance.

Cardi B embraced summer glam in a $575 Norma Kamali Stud Marissa One Piece Swimsuit. The edgy black one-piece featured metallic stud detailing and a dramatic high-cut silhouette that perfectly flattered her curves. She completed the look with a sheer black cover-up, diamond jewelry, and sleek red hair—delivering yacht-chic elegance with a signature Cardi twist.

Norma Kamali’s swimwear is known for its seamless fusion of glamour and edge, and this bold look was no exception. From the embellished details to the sultry cut, it’s the kind of piece that commands attention whether poolside or at sea.

Photo: Backgrid

