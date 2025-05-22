Fashion Bomb Daily Top 5 Celebrity Looks of April: Rihanna in a Blue Denim Jacket, Beyonce and Kids Perform in Embellished Burberry Looks, Cardi B in a Black Jagne Set + More!

Last month, stars made a fashionable statement, setting trends and expanding their industry influence. From Beyonce kicking off her Cowboy Carter tour in the most exquisite ensembles alongside her daughters, to former First Lady Michelle Obama showing us the power of simplicity in a classic Ralph Lauren and Gap look, we’re sharing our TOP 5 outfits for April.

Check them out below!

Michelle Obama in a Ralph Lauren Sweater & Gap Jeans

Michelle Obama appeared on an episode of her podcast “IMO” in a nude Ralph Lauren cable knit asymmetrical sweater that she paired with classic blue jeans from Gap. She accessorized with a black buckle belt, black boots and silver jewelry for a polished finish.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy & Rumi in Burberry

Beyonce closed April with the debut of her Cowboy Carter tour, and for the opening day, her daughters Blue Ivy, and Rumi were right by her side. They each opted for sparkly and metallic Burberry ensembles that showcased their individual style, while remaining true to Burberry DNA.

Cardi B in a Jagne Look with Y Project Boots

Last month, Cardi B attended the Vybez Kartel concert at the Barclays Center in a black Jagne leather set that was sizzling hot. Her black slouchy Y-Project boots stole the show, and could have easily been mistaken for some bomb edgy chaps.

Rihanna in a Dior Denim Jacket with Agolde Jeans

Before Rihanna announced her pregnancy at this year’s MET Gala, we suspected that she may be hiding a baby bump underneath all those layers, and sure enough. The ‘Fenty’ founder was captured dining at Giorgio Baldi in a denim on denim look that consisted of a blue Dior jacket, paired with darker was Agolde jeans. Her grey mink fur was the icing on the cake to a fabulous look.

Blake Lively in Sergio Hudson Collection

Blake Lively was trying to give Beyonce a run for her money in her yellow Sergio Hudson gown that the ‘Cowboy Carter’ singer previously wore at the Glamour Women of the Year. Blake stepped out to promote “A Simple Favor” with her hubby Ryan Reynolds, and looked absolutely sensational in her yellow dress that had a knit top and satin bottom.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty, Backgrid Images, IG/Reproduction