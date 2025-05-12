You Ask? We Answer! Rihanna Stepped Out in New York in a Red and White Martine Rose Polo, Blue Jeans, and a $1,350 Fendi Baguette-shaped Bag

You ask, we answer! @Professorboire says, “Can we get the details on the bag?”

Rihanna was captured strolling around Manhattan in a sporty chic look consisting of a red and white Martine Rose Polo top, oversized blue jeans, and a quintessential New York Yankees cap.

The star of her outfit was her nude $1,350 Fendi crossbody that was shaped in the form of a french baguette.

The “We Found Love” singer is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, and donned her baguette bread pouch across her belly bump, highlighting her own “bun in the oven.” Made in Italy with sheepskin, RiRi’s bag features a removable black leather strap with silver hardware.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @nevaehskyy1 wrote, “She is Iconic in anything she wears but the bag 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” @neiceyreese also commented, “She does streetwear chic so well.”

Rihanna’s style is always so fashion-forward, and she constantly redefines traditional maternity wear, solidifying her fashion icon title.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid