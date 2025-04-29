Kim Kardashian and North West Spotted in Los Angeles in Pink Victoria Secret Pajamas

It feels like North West grew up overnight, as the 11-year old is now standing taller than her mom Kim Kardashian.

Paparazzi captured the mother and daughter duo leaving PureLux Scalp Spa in Los Angeles over the weekend, donning matching pink Victoria Secret pajamas.

North looked comfortable as she stepped out in her cheetah print bonnet and black Balenciaga fur slippers while Kim kept things chic, layering her PJ’s with a black leather trench.

Originally retailing for $79.95, the Victoria Secret Modal Soft Long pajama set they wore is a customer favorite and comes with drawstring pants for the perfect tucked in look. With a buttery feel, and a good amount of stretch, these may just be the best jammies on the market.

Of course, there were a few mixed reviews about Kim and North wearing pajamas in public, but under the circumstances of a spa day, we totally get it. Nonetheless our Fashion Bomb readers didn’t take the fifth.

@jessmenardy wrote “As a Haitian I do not approve this attire. Pajamas are for inside. This has me so stressed😂.” Contrary, @Keepingupwithhrosie shared, “😂I love how Kim lets her kids express themselves and not worry about opinions this was so cute…💕”

Back in the day, stepping out in pajamas may have been considered a fashion crime, however in 2025, sleepwear has become a very prominent trend. We say more power to Kim and North, and perhaps their best accessory was their confidence.

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid