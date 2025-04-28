Who Wore it Better? Beyonce vs. Blake Lively in Sergio Hudson Spring 2025 Yellow Top and Maxi Skirt

It’s a style showdown! Both Beyoncé and Blake Lively recently turned heads in a vibrant yellow look from the Sergio Hudson Spring 2025 collection.

The outfit—a buttery yellow top paired with a flowing satin maxi skirt—offers a sleek, curve-skimming silhouette that practically demands the spotlight.

First seen on Beyoncé, the pop icon wore the look to support her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles, at the Glamour Women of the Year event, giving the ensemble an extra dash of diva energy.

Beyoncé elevated the outfit with dramatic accessories, slipping into a luxe fur-trimmed coat by The Fur and Leather Centre and adding a retro edge with oversized sunglasses and nude gloves.

New York, NY – Beyoncé celebrates her Glamour award with her mom, Tina, and sister, Kelly, in New York City.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively opted for a more pared-down approach while promoting her movie A Simple Favor, keeping the focus on the gleaming outfit itself. Blake added sparkle with a fun, cocktail-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber, letting her effortless waves and megawatt smile serve as her best accessories.

New York, NY – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds beam with excitement as they make their way to the after-party for her movie premiere of 'Another Simple Favor'.

Both ladies brought their own energy to the statement-making look—but the question remains: Who wore it better? Are you Team Beyoncé’s glamorous layering or Team Blake’s playful, fresh take? Sound off in the comments!



📸 Backgrid