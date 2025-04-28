Rihanna’s Giorgio Baldi Dior Hooded Denim Jacket, Agolde Dame Jeans, and Bottega Veneta Tails Scarf

Rihanna is back to setting the fashion streets on fire! The style icon was spotted dining at the celebrity-favorite Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, stepping out in a laid-back yet luxe ensemble that only she could pull off so effortlessly.

For the outing, @badgalriri rocked a $3,100 hooded denim jacket from @dior, pairing it with $285 Dame jeans by @agolde for a relaxed, double-denim moment. She layered her look with serious winter flair, adding a dramatic shearling tails scarf by @newbottega, bringing a high-fashion twist to casual dinner attire.

Rihanna kept the accessories minimal yet impactful, letting her statement pieces do all the talking. Her oversized denim silhouette and cozy textures perfectly captured her signature mix of edgy, streetwise glamour and effortless chic — a look only a true fashion queen could master for a simple night out.

What do you think of Rihanna’s latest look? Hot! Or Hmm..?

🎥/📸 Backgrid

