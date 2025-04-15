Coachella Weekend 1 Highlights: Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey in Prada Runway Sunglasses, Cardi B in Revolve Atelier, Karrueche, and More!

Coachella Valley was bursting with bold fashion and unforgettable moments as the annual music festival brought out the industry’s most stylish stars. From streetwear statements to barely-there ensembles, this year’s Coachella proved once again that it’s as much about the looks as it is the music. Teyana Taylor flaunted her sculpted abs in a head-turning crop top while soaking in the vibes, and Cardi B lit up the stage with her signature energy and fierce choreography, serving both performance and fashion in equal measure.

Celebrities pulled out all the stops with jaw-dropping ensembles that had everyone talking—from futuristic accessories to vibrant color palettes and statement silhouettes. Whether they were lounging in VIP or commanding the main stage, the stars made it clear: Coachella is still the place to show up and show out.

From desert glam to avant-garde streetwear, this year’s festival was a visual feast. Keep scrolling for a roundup of the hottest, most talked-about fashion moments from the desert.

Teyana Taylor stole the spotlight in a striking Acne Studios ensemble as she watched GloRilla perform a high-energy set—one that Taylor herself choreographed.



Cardi B made a bold statement as she launched her partnership with Revolve, stepping out in a stunning baby blue ensemble from Revolve Atelier. The look was as unforgettable as her electrifying performance, setting the tone for a collaboration that’s equal parts fashion and fire.

Speaking of Revolve, their Carnival attracted all the ‘it’ girls, from Cardi B, to Teyana Taylor, Karrueche, and More:

Teyana Taylor in Jean Paul Gaultier and Miu Miu

Karrueche in Revolve

Cardi B in Revolved

Victoria Justice

Julia Fox

Closing out the style roundup, Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey delivered a double dose of fashion in matching $2,110 Prada Runway sunglasses—proving that great minds really do style alike.

Which look topped your list? Discover even more style moments over on Instagram at Instagram.com/FashionBombDaily.

Images: Backgrid/Revolve