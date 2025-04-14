Fashion Bomb Accessories: Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey Both Wore $610 Prada Shades to Coachella

Ever since Coachella kicked off on Friday, our timelines have been filled with some of the most boho-inspired fits, coupled with a heavy dose of creativity and individuality.

Two ladies who were definitely on our radar over the weekend was Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey who both were captured donning $610 Prada Runway sunglasses.

Apart of Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show, the glasses featured a 60’s aesthetic and vibe with an oversized design. The bold and wide polygonal acetate frame commanded attention, and added a playful element to both of their outfits.

On Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @jdseries shared, “Very on brand for the vibe…the girls that get it.” _cbridgefourth also expressed, “They can pull off anything. Anywhooo it’s given @missymisdemeanorelliot supadupafly 🙌🏾❤️🔥😍.“

Similar to the models on the runway, Teyana and Lori Harvey kept the integrity of brand’s style by pairing their shades back with satin scarves. Taylor kept things edgy with a cropped graphic tee, knee length shorts, and Vans sneakers. Contrary, Lori looked took a classic approach in a white wife beater tank top with leather trousers and black sneakers.

Although both of their styles differ from each other, we love how Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey were both able to incorporate this retro shade into their wardrobe without losing their personal style, and sense of individuality.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid